COVID-19 cases jump 12 in Vanderburgh Co., state deaths up 9

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 43,140 total confirmed positive cases and 2,386 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 42,871 total confirmed positive cases and 2,377 deaths.
Locally, the map shows, 12 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Gibson County, and two new cases in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 359 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 256 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 182 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 109 cases, 4 deaths
- Posey Co. - 26 cases
- Gibson Co. - 29 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 27 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Governor Eric Holcomb will give and update at 1:30 p.m. CST.
You can watch it live here:
