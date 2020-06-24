Bright Skies; Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cooler this morning with lows dropping into the low to mid-60′s. Weather gem today under mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. High temps in the lower 80′s which is six degrees below normal.
Thursday, partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High temps in the upper 80′s with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Little to no severe weather expected.
You will need the umbrella this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday and Sunday with high temps in the upper 80′s to 90-degrees. The best timing for showers and storms...Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
