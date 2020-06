EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly sunny and warm for the rest of the work week. Daily highs will climb into the low to middle 80s and lows will fall into the lower 60s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each afternoon, but widespread showers and thunderstorms don’t look likely until the weekend and early next week. Temps will stay in the upper 80s and overnight lows will rise to near 70 by the weekend.