Polls open for Kentucky Primary

KENTUKY (WFIE) - Polling locations across Kentucky opened at 6 a.m. for in person voting for this year’s primary election.
As voters head to the polls they will notice some changes due to COVID-19.
In Henderson, voting is happening at Henderson County High Schools, and several safety measures are in place.
Employees are wearing face masks, and they are encouraging voters to wear them as well.
Social distancing markers are placed on the floors inside while people are waiting in line.
Election office officials say they are only allowing 50 people in at a time.
Kentucky sent out PPE to all 120 counties, which includes 5,000 face masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shields, and 20,000 gloves.
Normally, there are 45 voting precincts in Henderson, but due to COVID-19, Henderson County High School is the only location where people can vote in person.
They did ask people to make appointments to try and keep the crowds at bay, but you do not need to have an appointment to vote.
Election office officials say they have had to work extra hard to prepare for the primary election, making sure all the safety protocols are in place.
“The state provided us with a large supply of PPE. We also purchased a lot. We have a large walkway that’s going to be in a snake form kind of like an amusement park. We have stickers for the floors that are six feet apart. Try to keep everybody apart from each other. We have masks that we’ll be wearing all day long. We have plexiglas stands that will be between you and each voter. All the voting booths are six feet apart,” said deputy clerk Carrie Smith.
About 20 workers are helping at the polls in Henderson, and we’re told they were chosen from a low-risk demographic.
Also voters will be leaving with the pens they voted with, and voting booths will be sanitized after each person votes.
