Polls close for Primary voting in Kentucky

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s primary day in Kentucky and the polls have officially closed.
Election officials tell 14 News despite this year’s circumstances, it seems the voter turnout will be higher than expected.
Kentucky’s primary election, like in many other states, is operating a lot differently than in years past.
“This has been a completely different experience with the COVID-19 and the changes in the laws,” said Chief Deputy Clerk for Daviess County, Richard House.
House has been organizing elections since 2002. He says this year threw them for a loop.
“We have 56 precincts in Daviess County and now we’re down to one so completely different than anything we’ve ever done,” said House.
All Kentuckians were eligible to vote absentee for this election, resulting in the election office sending out more than 18,000 ballots.
“I mean probably the most paper ballots that ever go out are 1,600, 1,800 and this is was ten times as large as that,” said House.
But those wanting to vote in-person still had that option.
“I feel like it’s our thing to do.” “I feel like it’s more accurate this way,” said voters, Edward and Bonnie Roberts.
Daviess County’s only precinct was open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“I expected it to be a lot more people,” said voter, James Snyder. “It’s actually going very quickly. In and out five minutes or so. So it was actually not too bad.”
Election officials say they don’t have total numbers yet, but they say they believe there was a good turnout.
“I think at around 10 a.m. we had around 1,200 voters,” said House. “So that was pretty good for having one location I mean people coming from all over the place. It’s running really smooth, we didn’t know what to anticipate but it worked out pretty well.”
As long as they’re postmarked for Tuesday, election officials say they’ll be accepting absentee ballots by mail through the 27. They say final totals and election results will not be out until June 30.
