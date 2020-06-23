3 new restaurants heading to downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Three new businesses are preparing to open within the next few months.
The news of new businesses coming to downtown Henderson has always excited the members of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.
But the fact that they’re getting three during a national pandemic has them over the moon.
”To me, you are so committed to your community when you make the decision to open a business, “ said Commerce President Ellen Redding.
Alisa Sugg owns the Dairette and is now planning to open a second restaurant downtown.
It will be called Cafe On Water Street and it will open next Wednesday.
”Kind of like a roadhouse type menu, I’m gonna have a few homemade items on the menu. We are going to have hard ice cream at this location. I’m gonna do a few different deserts with that, “ said Sugg.
Butler’s Apothecary will also open this summer along with Second Street Treats. Which will re-open by the owner of Tacoholics.
Between the two spots, there will be a soda fountain, ice cream and sandwiches.
”We need more of those that are open during lunchtime,” said Redding. “I think this will be very nice for the community, and I hope they stay open longer on Saturdays because we really want to promote the Henderson and shopping experience.“
Cafe On Water Street is putting all these things into play, and Alisa says she can’t wait for everyone to taste what she’s cooking up for this new menu.
”I enjoy cooking, and I do things a little differently, so hopefully it’ll translate into something everyone else likes too,” said Sugg.
