13 new COVID-19 cases in Green River District, 4 in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 13 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – eight in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, three in Henderson County, and one in Union County.
The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
The Hopkins County Health Department is showing four additional cases.
The total number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky is 13,839 with 526 deaths.
Phase 3 reopening starts next Monday.
Phase 3 allows gatherings of 50 or fewer people and bars and restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity.
Professional event spaces can also reopen June 29, including convention centers, hotel ballrooms, music and concert halls, professional and amateur athletic stadiums and arenas, wedding venues, fairs and carnivals.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 509 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 232 cases, 33 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 394 cases, 7 deaths, 347 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 191 cases, 174 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 155 cases, 4 deaths, 128 recovered
- Webster Co. - 38 cases, 35 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 23 cases, 18 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 15 cases, 13 recovered
