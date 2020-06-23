Meeting set for ‘furture of Francisco Town Marshal’

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - The Francisco Town Council will hold a special meeting Thursday at 2:00 p.m.
According to a Facebook post Tuesday on the town’s page, it’s to consider the future of the office of town marshal.
The meeting will be at the Francisco Lions Club at 201 South First Street.
The post says social distancing will be observed, and attendees are requested to wear a mask or face covering for the safety of others.
A Due Process Hearing for Marshal Michael Collins had been set in April, but was postponed because of COVID-19. Another hearing was set for June 18, but it was also postponed.
Collins told 14 News he was placed on leave back in March.
Last week, we spoke to two council members who would not comment, but referred us to the town attorney, Daniel Moon.
He sent us the following statement,
“No decision has been made regarding the Francisco Police Department. Any decision regarding the Department would be made at an open public meeting after providing proper notice.”
Last week, 14 News also reached out to the Gibson County Sheriff about their office covering the area if there is no police in Francisco. He told us he has heard nothing about it.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.