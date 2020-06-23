McLean Co. schools debate opening date

MCLEAN Co., Ky (WFIE) - McLean County Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough is shedding more light on how and when schools may start there.
Earlier this year, the school board had scheduled August 5 to be the first day of school in McLean County, but Burrough says that will likely be pushed back. He’s recommending no new dates be set in stone just yet.
Right now, the board is looking at either August 26 or August 19.
According to Burrough, a group of nearly ten regional superintendents will take part in a Q&A with the Green River District Health Department, where plans for a number of districts will be posted.
