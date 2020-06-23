KWC announces changes to fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan has announced changes to the college calendar this fall.
President Dr. Thomas Mitzel says fall classes will begin August 17. To avoid large crowds coming to campus, Mitzel says students will be invited back in Waves before the beginning of the fall semester.
He says all classrooms have been reset, to allow for social distancing, and courses will be taught in a hybrid style - splitting time between in-person and online instruction.
The usual Labor Day Holiday and Fall Break are both canceled, and the Fall semester will conclude on Tuesday, November 24.
Mitzel says Finals will take place after Thanksgiving break and will be conducted online only.
