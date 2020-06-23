Heath Howington named Memorial Boys’ Basketball Head Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Reitz Memorial High School is excited to announce Mr. Heath Howington as the Boys’ Basketball Head Coach for the 2020-2021 school year.
Mr. Howington comes to Memorial from North Posey High School where he recently served as the Head Basketball coach for the past 8 years. He led the team to a Pocket Athletic Conference championship in 2017, making it only the fourth championship win in school history. Heath has a total of 16 years basketball coaching experience. Prior to coaching at North Posey, Heath was the Varsity Assistant Basketball coach for Harrison High School for the 2011-2012 season. From 2008-2011, he served as the Head Freshman Basketball coach at Bloomington High School South, where the team won the 4A State championship in 2009 and 2011 and were Conference Indiana champions in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
“Heath came very highly recommended from many people around the state,” says Athletic Director, Matt Weber. “We had some very strong applicants, but Heath emerged as the front runner with the selection committee. We look forward to what Heath can bring to the Memorial community.”
“My family and I are excited to be a part of Reitz Memorial High School,” says Heath Howington. “As the next head coach, I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to lead this basketball program. I look forward to helping preserve and build upon the culture at Memorial. We are anxious to meet the team and get things underway.”
Courtesy: Memorial Athletics
