EPD warn of panhandling group in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department sent out a warning about what they call a possible scam on the east side of Evansville.
They say it involves the areas of Burkhardt and Morgan, Burkhardt and Lloyd Expressway, and Green River Road and Burkhardt.
Police say people in the area of these intersections are wearing yellow traffic vests and panhandling for money.
They say the people are walking out into intersections and asking for money, which is a violation of the Panhandling I.C. Code (35-45-17-1).
Police say the group is from Florida and claims to be affiliated with a church there.
They say the group claims the money is going to help the homeless in Florida, but the church they claim to be affiliated with could not be found.
Police say contact was made with a member of this group and made aware of Indiana’s Panhandling Law.
