Ellis Park approved for 50% fan capacity during summer meet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Per Governor Andy Beshear, Ellis Park was approved Tuesday to run its’ summer meet at 50% fan capacity.
The approval does come with a lot of restrictions, the biggest being that there will be no open admission to the track.
Ellis Park officials confirmed the news with 14 Sports saying they are “pleasantly surprised” with the announcement and are scrambling to figure out how best to host fans safely this summer.
More details are set to be released in the coming weeks.
The summer meet is set to start at Ellis Park on July 2.
