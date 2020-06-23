Dubois Co. Council to decide on funding school bus stop-arm cameras

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Council President Jerry Hunefeld says the superintendent of Northeast Dubois Schools told them in a couple of weeks, cameras are going to be installed on multiple school buses in the county.
They hope with the cameras, they’ll be able to catch and prosecute people who ignore school bus stop arms.
Hunefeld says the cameras are being paid for with fines they’ve collected from violators, public and private donations, the school district and funding from the Dubois County Community Foundation, but they’re trying to come up with a way to fund more.
“I think it was probably February when the superintendent from North East Dubois school Corporation approached the council and sided a new law that had just gone into effect that indicates school corporations can ask the county for help in funding cameras for the schools,” Jerry Hunefeld, the Council President said. “And so he made us aware of that, we talked about it at the time and we encouraged him to seek other areas of funding as well and then we got hit with COVID-19.”
Hunefeld says if they do decide to put the cameras in their budget, it won’t be until 2021.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.