Bond set at $10K in Henderson animal torture case
Bryan Matthews. (Source: Henderson County Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman | June 23, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 10:58 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of burning a dog alive in Henderson was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Bryan Matthews pleaded not guilty to Torture of dog/cat with serious physical injury and Arson 3rd Degree. 

Both are Class D Felonies, and he could receive one to five years in prison for each charge.  

His bond is set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at 1:30 p.m.

The dog, Duke, was found burned in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds on June 7.

Police say surveillance and a confidential informant led to the arrest of Matthews over two weeks later.

Duke the dog
Duke the dog (Source: Go Fund Me page)

