COVID-19 map shows 4th Perry Co. death, new cases in Vanderburgh and Warrick

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows total 42,871 confirmed positive cases and 2,377 deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 42,633 total confirmed positive cases and 2,363 deaths.
Locally, the map shows a fourth death in Perry County, four new positive cases in Vanderburgh County, and one new case in Warrick County.
The Perry County Health Department says the person who died was a resident at a long term care facility.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 347 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 252 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 182 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 109 cases, 4 deaths
- Posey Co. - 26 cases
- Gibson Co. - 27 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 25 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.