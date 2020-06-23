City Council members react to tensions, resolution denial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday evening, a resolution benefiting the Memorial Community Development Corporation was denied in a 4-4 vote by City Council. President and Councilman Alex Burton hoped that resolution would pass.
“I blame the old mentality that so many have in our community, even those elected,” said Burton.
It would have allowed $400,000 from the city’s affordable housing fund to help develop ten single-family homes in census tracks that are over 50% African-American.
“It really isn’t just ten homes, standing alone. It’s part of an overall strategy to rebuild those neighborhoods,” said Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelley Coures.
Second Ward Councilwoman Missy Mosby says her vote against the resolution was mainly influenced by the city’s uncertain budget due to the pandemic.
“We do need affordable housing, but thinking about, we’re only in June and to zero that balance out, you have to start thinking about your fiscal responsibility,” said Mosby.
The split council’s difference in opinions led to tensions during the meeting.
“Like I said last night, we’re going to have to agree to disagree and have to be professional about it,” said Mosby.
Coures says his office will be working to draft a similar concept to be presented before City Council in the future.
“We’re working on a way to try and bring this back later in maybe a different form, so we’re not giving up,” said Coures.
“I hope that the administration brings this forward and I dare some members of city council to vote against the resolution brought back before us,” said Burton.
Coures wasn’t sure how long it might take to bring a similar resolution back to the city council but says they do plan on working towards it.
