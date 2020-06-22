Woman accused of driving drunk, leaving crash scene

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Oakland City woman is accused of crashing her car while driving twice the legal alcohol limit.
Late Sunday night, Vanderburgh County deputies were called to the 3000 block of Old Henderson Road because of a crash.
They say they found a car down an embankment with heavy front end damage, but nobody was inside.
Fire crews scanned the woods to see if someone had been thrown from the car, but no one was found.
A witness says she saw the car speed down the road, hit a tree, and go down the embankment. She says the driver got out of the car and left in a black truck.
Deputies say they tried to call the registered owner of the car, Macy Arnett, but they couldn’t reach her.
They say they found an open beer and what appeared to be marijuana.
While they were working the scene, deputies say a man drove up with Arnett in the passenger seat.
The man said he picked her up because she had been in a crash.
Deputies say he told them the two had been partying on the river all day before they separated for the evening.
Deputies say they then spoke with Arnett who told them she had brunch that morning with her friends where she had bottomless mimosas. She then met with some other friends at Dogtown boat ramp and went out on a boat the rest of the day.
They say Amett told deputies she drank bourbon and had shots of Tequila as well, but stopped drinking by late afternoon.
Deputies say she failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .165.
She faces several charges.
