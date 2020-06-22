USI’s Children’s Learning Center will not reopen in the “foreseeable future”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana announced Monday it would not be reopening its Children’s Learning Center. Families were notified Monday morning, but finalizing a back-up plan continues.
In total, 21 children and 7 employees are affected by Monday's announcement.
“We will work hard to transition as smoothly as possible,” says Dr. Rochon, president of USI. “I know this is not easy for anyone.”
The center shut down in March when the campus turned to e-learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a combination of safety precautions and funding, however, that lead to the decision not to reopen.
“We are looking at funding matters, without question, but also safety,” says Dr. Rochon. “I’ve been very concerned about safety.”
Campus officials say, right now, there is no timeline on reopening the CLC. Leaders say the current building needs “significant, costly improvements,” and they say it could take some time to get the $10 million needed for the upgrades.
“COVID has taught me a great deal about budget and about uncertainty,” says Dr. Rochon. “So I won’t make any promises that I can’t keep.”
Campus officials do plan to find other resources for those affected.
“We will work closely, we always do, with local centers that offer high-quality care for young children,” says Dr. Jill Raisor, chair of teacher education at USI. “We will continue placements - that is part of our community outreach effort. We will just continue our already-existing relationships and even expand that relationship if we can.”
University officials say they are working with 4C of Southern Indiana, a regional child care resource and referral agency, to find new resources for families and employees.
