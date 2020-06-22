USI Children’s Learning Center will not reopen

“In the recent master planning process for the campus, we put forward a plan to move the CLC to the interior of the campus and construct a new building,” noted Dr. Zane Mitchell, who provides administrative oversight for the CLC and is Dean of USI’s Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education. “When we think about the needs of our faculty, staff and students, investing upwards of $10 million dollars in a new building is not feasible at this time. We hope to bring child care back to campus at some time in the future when funding permits.”