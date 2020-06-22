UE moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has moved into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
Phase 3 allows students who are thinking about enrolling in the college to physically come to campus and take a tour.
Students or families wanting to visit can do so at five different times throughout the day - only during weekdays.
“To be able to offer campus visits as well, its just a special time to finally be getting back to a little resemblance of normalcy,” said Kenton Hargis, UE Director of Admissions.
If a family is not comfortable visiting the campus in person just yet, the university is still offering virtual tours. If you would like to visit the University of Evansville, you can register for a tour of there website.
