Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned on U.S. 41 and S.R. 66 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane closures in Evansville for senor installation.
On Tuesday, June 23, contractors will begin operations to install sensors on U.S. 41 and State Road 66.
During the work, only one lane in one direction will be closed at a time.
Officials say it should take about four hours.
On June 23, crews will close the northbound right lane of U.S. 41 between East Baseline Road and Volkman Road between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Crews will close the southbound right lane in the same area between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
On June 24 contractors will close the westbound lane and center median of S.R. 66 between North First Avenue and North Fulton Avenue between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m.
They will close the west bound right lane in the same area from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
