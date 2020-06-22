Owensboro NAACP teams up with several facilities to host peace & reconciliation conversation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Owensboro NAACP proposed the removal of the Confederate monument off of the Daviess County Courthouse lawn, the organization is taking a step further.
NAACP officials tell 14 News they’re teaming up with Brescia, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and the Owensboro Museum of Science and History to educate the community about circumstances surrounding the statue Thursday night.
NAACP President Reverend Rhondalyn Randolph says it’s important to continue to address issues of race and reconciliation within our communities.
“It bridges the community together,” Reverend Rhondalyn Randolph said. “Throughout this whole process, it’s been my hope that we move forward with the community together so that we can get an understanding of one another on a deeper level and sometimes it takes, you know, relearning some things or brushing up on a history lesson so you can get a better understanding of a persons background. It just further brings us together as a community.”
The event will be held this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the Kentucky Wesleyan College front lawn. If the event is rained out, officials say it will be rescheduled via Zoom. Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and follow social distancing guidelines.
