4 new COVID-19 cases in Daviess Co., 1 in Webster Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky is currently reporting that 13,750 people have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Sunday, 526 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Monday, Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – four in Daviess County and one in Webster County.
The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 509 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 228 cases, 33 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 386 cases, 7 deaths, 337 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 191 cases, 172 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 152 cases, 4 deaths, 126 recovered
- Webster Co. - 38 cases, 35 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 22 cases, 16 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 14 cases, 12 recovered
