Murder indictment in deadly crash last year

GREENVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Kentucky State Police say the grand jury returned an indictment against 49-year old Thomas Simpson, of Central City, on charges of DUI and 2 counts of murder.
Troopers say the charges stem from a deadly crash that happened in July of last year. 53-year old Karen Leach and 79-year old Linda Embry were killed in the crash.
On June 22, Troopers served Simpson’s indictment warrant. He is booked in Muhlenberg County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.