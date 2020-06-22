Murder indictment in deadly crash last year

June 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 5:32 PM

GREENVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Kentucky State Police say the grand jury returned an indictment against 49-year old Thomas Simpson, of Central City, on charges of DUI and 2 counts of murder.

Troopers say the charges stem from a deadly crash that happened in July of last year. 53-year old Karen Leach and 79-year old Linda Embry were killed in the crash.

On June 22, Troopers served Simpson’s indictment warrant. He is booked in Muhlenberg County Jail.

