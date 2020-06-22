2 Jasper police officers receive Carnegie Medal for heroism

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Jasper Police Officers will receive the Carnegie Medal for heroism regarding their actions in a crash that took place in 2018.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to individuals from throughout the United States and Canada who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others. The Carnegie Medal is considered the highest civilian honor in the U.S.
Despite having no fire-rescue training, officers Grant Goffinet and Brent Duncan arrived at the scene of a crash on September 16, 2018, where the front passenger of an overturned and burning SUV remained in his seat. Officials say the passenger seemed disoriented.
Goffinet and Duncan used fire extinguishers to help contain the fire, but the fire continued to burn.
Goffinet entered the vehicle through a broken-out rear window to remove the passenger. Goffinet pulled the man out while Duncan joined him.
Together, they removed the passenger and a bystander helped the officers drag the passenger away from the SUV before the flames spread.
The passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of a facial abrasion but was not burned.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.