Illinois moves to Phase 4 reopening Friday

“No one works harder to promote health and fitness than the 58,000 Illinoisans of the health club and fitness studio industry,” said Steven Schwartz, CEO of Midtown Athletic Clubs and Chair of the Illinois Fitness Alliance. “Clubs and studios are excited to welcome their members back to a safe and clean environment to resume their fitness routines. A strong immune system is the best defense and nothing takes a bigger toll on your body than a sedentary lifestyle. Our industry is made up of small businesses and we’ve been taken to the brink. These guidelines are a first step for clubs and studios to get back on their feet. We appreciate The Governor’s team of DCEO and IDPH staff working with us to safely reopen. We are committed to making Illinois stronger!”