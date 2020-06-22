Henderson County prepared for primary elections on Tuesday

Henderson Co., Ky. (WFIE) -The polls are opening bright and early for the Kentucky primaries on Tuesday morning. This year there are far fewer polls open in Kentucky due to COVID-19.
Volunteers and employees with the Henderson County Clerks Office have put in a lot of hard work to get ready for this year’s primary election.
Carrie Smith is the Henderson County Bookkeeper and Deputy Clerk.
“Lots of preparation has gone into this,” Smith explained. “Many hours, long days. For probably I would say the last month and a half at least.”
Going from 45 precincts to only one in Henderson County, it’s taking a lot of work to make sure voters and poll workers stay safe during this pandemic.
“We have a large walkway that’s going to kind of be in a snake form, kind of like at an amusement park,” Smith said. “We have stickers for the floors that are six feet apart.”
When voters go inside Henderson County High School, they’ll notice several other precautions in place. It’s all thanks to efforts put forth by the state of Kentucky during this pandemic.
“We have plexiglass stands that will be between you and each voter. All the voting booths are six feet apart. We’re trying to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can,” said Smith.
With this being the only location open for in person voting in Henderson County, they are encouraging people to make appointments. They’re also limiting how many people will be able to come into the building at a time.
”We are going to try to only allow about 50 people to come into the building at a time,” Smith explained. “Just because of our six feet distancing.”
Plenty of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will also be on hand to make sure the election day is a healthy one for all who come out and vote.
Polls are open from at 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
