Farm to Families hosts second food drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another Farm to Families Food Drive was held Monday at Hartke Pool in Evansville.
Volunteers say now that the word has gotten out, they’re expecting more and more families every week to come by and get fresh groceries for their families.
1,500 dairy boxes and an additional 1,500 produce boxes were distributed to families on Monday as they waited in a line that wrapped around the building.
But what’s different this week? Boxes included face masks, and children’s books were handed out.
“Maybe something that a lot of our community members don’t realize is that there was a food insecurity prior to COVID-19. And then with the large amount of people being furloughed or laid off, that food insecurity has now grown. There’s four different components of food insecurity, you either have availability issues, access issues, or you have sustainability issues where you don’t know where the food is coming consistently,” Lisa Vaughan the Co. Chair of Food Security COVID Task Force for Reopening Evansville said.
This food drive opportunity will be available every Monday until the end of August.
If you are interested in helping out or donating to continue making this possible, you can go to the healthy communities partnership website.
You can also help by donating to the EVSC Foundation.
