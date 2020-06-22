Farm to Families hosts second food drive

“Maybe something that a lot of our community members don’t realize is that there was a food insecurity prior to COVID-19. And then with the large amount of people being furloughed or laid off, that food insecurity has now grown. There’s four different components of food insecurity, you either have availability issues, access issues, or you have sustainability issues where you don’t know where the food is coming consistently,” Lisa Vaughan the Co. Chair of Food Security COVID Task Force for Reopening Evansville said.