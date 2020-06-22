EVSC board approves increase in school lunch prices

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A virtual EVSC board meeting took place Monday.
Many topics were discussed between board members over Zoom.
One highlight was the comparison of the EVSC’s revenue from the past two years. Trustees also took the time to look over the school’s budget.
Also discussed and approved by the board, a 15 cent school lunch price increase at both the middle and high school level.
Middle school lunches are now $2.35, while high school lunches are $2.55.
