Evansville DQ closes for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University Dairy Queen in Evansville closes their restaurant on Monday for a deep cleaning after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Dairy Queen officials state the employee last worked Wednesday, June 17. They say the employee started showing symptoms late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
According to officials, the employee took the test on Saturday and was notified on Sunday that the test was positive.
Dairy Queen says it’s in contact with the health department and will continue to give updates on the situation.
