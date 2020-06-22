Dubois Co. leaders came together to discuss race, other issues

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders came together in Dubois County to discuss race and other issues that can fracture a community.
Mayors Denny Spinner and Dean Vonderheider of Huntingburg and Jasper, respectively, were joined by Ever Menjivar, Anna Grant, Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter and Jodi Richardson - all in an effort to get on the same page about how our nation’s biggest issues can be dealt with in Dubois County.
”Everyone at this table, everyone that is watching this, everyone in America should strive for Anti-racism,” Grant said. “No one should be for racism, no one should be fighting for the right to be racist. And the part of anti-racism is acknowledging that everyone in America, no matter your skin color, we are struggling with racism in us.”
The event was organized by WITZ, WQKZ and JUAN.
