Demolish continues on Gabe’s Tower

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Crews continue to work to demolish Gabe’s Tower in Owensboro.
Klenk Company out of Evansville is doing the project. Contractors have used a wrecking ball and excavators to take down most of the building over the past two weeks.
Now not much of the building remains. City officials say the demo work project is contracted to end in October, but they say due to increased speed of the demolition, they’re hoping it will be finished sooner.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.