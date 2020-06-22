Construction underway for Penguins of Patagonia exhibit

“These are equatorial penguins South American. So on a hot day even like today, they’ll be right at home,” said Executive Director Erik Beck. “The water will be nice and cold for them but other than that, they’ll love it outside in our weather. We actually ran what’s called a geothermal line, all the way to our lake in the middle of the zoo. And we hurried those lines in the bottom of the lake, and that will help heat and cool the penguin exhibit, not only the pool but the air system as well.”