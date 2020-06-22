Construction underway for Penguins of Patagonia exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction for the roughly $6.8 million Penguins of Patagonia exhibit is now underway at the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden.
This has been a project that’s been in the works for quite some time. We are told construction started when the zoo was closed during the pandemic. This is going to be an outdoor exhibit with penguins from Peru and Chile.
The Zoo says this is the first big habitat exhibit that they’re building from scratch.
“These are equatorial penguins South American. So on a hot day even like today, they’ll be right at home,” said Executive Director Erik Beck. “The water will be nice and cold for them but other than that, they’ll love it outside in our weather. We actually ran what’s called a geothermal line, all the way to our lake in the middle of the zoo. And we hurried those lines in the bottom of the lake, and that will help heat and cool the penguin exhibit, not only the pool but the air system as well.”
The zoo says having a penguin exhibit helps spread awareness about using fewer plastics or discussing climate change, and how it impacts these animals.
If all goes as planned, penguins of Patagonia will open during the spring or summer of next year.
The zoo says this exhibit is going to be permanent.
