Afternoon Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An unsettled weather pattern will start the week. June rainfall is running one and a half inches below normal but a slow moving front will provide excellent chances for rain this week. After cool Sunday, temps will climb into the upper 80′s with decent chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm targets include damaging winds and hail.
Tuesday, mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Slightly cooler high temps in the lower 80′s. Little to no severe weather expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
Wednesday, sunny and less humid with high temps in the lower 80′s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.