Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions along HWY 41 in Henderson begin on Mon.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should expect lane restrictions on the Henderson strip starting on Monday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, restrictions are going to be in place on the right-hand lane along U.S. Highway 41 between Watson Lane and Stratman Road.
KYTC officials say the lane restriction is in effect while crews replace nearby street lights. The right-hand lane restriction will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Henderson Municipal Power and Light is scheduled to work at the site Monday through Thursday until the job is complete.
Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for traffic signs in the area while crews work.
