Showers and storms likely Monday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers put a bit of a damper on this Father’s Day, but that rain is tapering off, and most of us will be dry through the night. Due to all the clouds and rain, some locations didn’t even make it out of the 70s today! Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, but there may be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Monday morning will most likely be dry, but rain chances start to creep back in around midday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday evening.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Monday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts or small hail is possible Monday evening, but widespread severe weather is not expected. For most of us, these will just be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms where the main threats are lightning and heavy rain.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible into Tuesday as the cold front bringing us all this rain finally pushes through the Tri-State.
Most of us already got a good, soaking rain today, and some locations could pick up another inch of rain Monday into Tuesday, so watch for minor flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas. However, flooding is not expected to be a widespread issue.
High temperatures will fall back into the lower 80s behind that cold front Tuesday and Wednesday. We will climb back into the mid 80s Thursday under mainly sunny skies, and an approaching warm front will send us surging back into the upper 80s to near 90° Friday and Saturday. However, that warm front will also bring rain chances back into the forecast as we head into the weekend.
