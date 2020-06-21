Rotary Corn Day set to take place with new guidelines

WABASH Co., IL (WFIE) - The annual Rotary Corn Day in Wabash County is set to still take place, but officials say it will be a little different.
Due to the pandemic, officials announce the Rotary Corn Day will be a drive-thru and carry out event instead of a sit-down lunch that the public has enjoyed for the past 56 years.
The Rotarians emphasize they are going to strictly follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and will be wearing masks, gloves, and prepackaging the food into containers.
The event will take place Sunday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mabel Courter Youth Center. Rotarians say they will cook and serve sweet corn and grilled or fried chicken.
Cars are asked to enter at the west main entrance.
Advanced adult tickets are $10. Children seven-years-old and younger can get in for $5. Adult tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $12.
Corn Day tickets may be purchased from any Mt. Carmel Rotarian or from First Mid Bank, 400 Market Street; First National Bank of Allendale, 1515 W 9th St.; Wabash Savings Bank, 400 N. Chestnut St., or from Rotarians outside Buy Low Friday evenings, and Saturday mornings and at Walk-Up Wednesdays until July.
