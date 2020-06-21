ISDH: Nearly 400 new positive cases, 4 local counties see new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) -The Indiana Department of Health releases its Sunday coronavirus update.
The map shows 393 new positive cases and five new deaths. This brings the total in the state to 42,423 cases and 2,350 deaths.
According to the map, 411,920 tests have been administered.
On Saturday, health officials reported 411 new positive cases and 19 new deaths.
The map shows new cases in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois and Gibson Counties.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 342 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 251 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 180 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 105 cases, 3 deaths
- Posey Co. -24 cases
- Gibson Co. - 27 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 24 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
