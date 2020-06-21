Crews respond to early morning fatal crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS Co., Ky (WFIE) - An early morning crash in Daviess County leaves one dead. Authorities say the crash happened on US Highway 431 and Browns Valley-Red Hill Road just before 1 a.m.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash.
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on US Highway 431 when it lost control on a curve. They say the vehicle went off the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
The driver of the vehicle was transported by air evac to Deaconess Midtown.
Officials say they were both wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office pending family notification.
The sheriff’s office believes a black diesel pickup truck who was traveling southbound on US Highway 431 may have witnessed the crash. They are asking to speak to those individuals to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Sgt. Free at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444
