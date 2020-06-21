Coroner: Evansville man dead after reportedly being shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a shooting victim.
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 22-year-old Javion Bell of Evansville has died at Deaconess Midtown at 4:30 a.m Sunday.
Lockyear says Bell was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot.
An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
We have reached out to the Evansville Police Department, and we will continue to update this story.
