Coroner: Evansville man dead after reportedly being shot (Source: Gray News)
June 21, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a shooting victim.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 22-year-old Javion Bell of Evansville has died at Deaconess Midtown at 4:30 a.m Sunday.

Lockyear says Bell was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.



