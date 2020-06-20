Western Ribeye & Ribs permanently closes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owners David and Dan Nix announce the permanent closing of Western Ribeye & Ribs in Evansville.
You can read their official statement below:
“For 45 years, it has been our family’s privilege and honor to serve your family. It took a pandemic to force us to close our doors. As of June 20, 2020, we will no longer be open for business. You will be missed.”
Harold and Carolyn Nix opened the restaurant in 1975. Earning the reputation for serving the best steak along with other menu items was their biggest goal.
In 1985, the Nix’s sons joined the family operation and expanded the restaurant along with the menu. With the addition of their famous barbeque ribs, the name became Western Ribeye & Ribs.
