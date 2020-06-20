Scattered rain likely Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through this evening. A combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors may result in high levels of ozone emissions. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, especially during the afternoon.
Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon but will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out around the 70° by Sunday morning.
We are keeping an eye on some scattered showers and thunderstorms that have developed over Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois this afternoon. Those showers and storms are moving to the northeast and may move into the Tri-State overnight but will likely be weakening and becoming more isolated by the time they make it here.
Our rain chances have increased for Sunday. If the current model trend holds, numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will move from southwest to northeast through the Tri-State from around 8 a.m. until around 6 p.m., which means there is a chance of rain essentially all day, although there will be some dry time as well. The clouds and rain will make Sunday cooler with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
It looks like the rain will taper off some Sunday night into Monday morning, but our rain chances increase again Monday afternoon and evening with more rain likely Tuesday. The cold front bringing us all this rain will finally push through the Tri-State Tuesday, and we will see clearing skies Wednesday.
Widespread severe weather is not expected from this system, but some of these storms may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, and an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain tonight through Tuesday, but the totals will vary due to the scattered nature of these showers and storms.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° Monday but will fall back into the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with the passage of that cold front.
