Mount Carmel business closed due to COVID-19 exposure

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Quick Stop Tire and Lube Center is now temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure.
According to the Wabash County Health Department, the business will be appropriately cleaned and disinfected during the closure.
Health officials stress for those who were at the business on Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptons.
For those who would like to be tested for COVID-19, health officials urge people to contact the Wabash General Hotline at 618-263-6233.
