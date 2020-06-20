Juneteenth celebrations continue in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Juneteenth celebrations proceed across the country, as various groups organized anti-racism marches, parades, and rallies this weekend.
One of these celebrations took place on Waggoner Avenue in downtown Evansville on Saturday.
The event was thrown by a group of neighbors who wanted to do something for their community.
“It’s a good thing that we can come together as Black people and celebrate our heritage,” resident Trevor Robertson said.
Despite the hot temperatures outside, this didn’t stop them from having a good time.
Organizers behind the event said they wanted to showcase black businesses in the area, so they lined the streets with local food and products.
“We just wanted you to come out and have a taste, and receive a dose of these dollars that we can recycle through our community for at least 24 hours,” organizer Steven Hairston said. “Because the black dollar only stays in a community for an hour and a half, two hours, so therefore by doing this, these dollars are circulating.”
The event also had a section for major organizations like Habitat for Humanity, the Census Bureau, as well as mental health experts.
“It’s good to celebrate and all that, but we have a lot of things that we need to fix,” Robertson said. “We still have to stay mindful of the situation and keep pushing for solutions.”
Juneteenth has been celebrated by many for years, but organizers say with the current climate, the world needed this holiday more than ever.
“This Juneteenth right here has a powerful impact and it’s pertinent that we let ourselves know that we have strength in our community,” Hairston said.
Organizers are already looking forward to next year’s Juneteenth celebration.
They hope to have more vendors and people come out to celebrate this important holiday.
