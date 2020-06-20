ISDH: Several local counties have new positive cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released its Saturday update.
The map shows 411 new positive cases along with 19 new deaths. This brings the total in the state to 42,061 positive cases and 2,346 deaths.
On Friday, Dubois, Vanderburgh, and Perry Counties reported coronavirus deaths.
According to the map, Vanderburgh, Posey, Gibson, Dubois, Warrick and Spencer Counties have new cases.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 341 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 249 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 179 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 105 cases, 3 deaths
- Posey Co. -24 cases
- Gibson Co. - 26 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 24 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
