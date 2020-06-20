Eagle Scout candidate leads campaign to renovate friend’s memorial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Eagle Scout candidate is spending her time and resources to renovate a memorial dedicated to a fallen friend.
Sara Steurer, a senior at Gibson Southern High School, is an Eagle Scout candidate with Troop G-374.
After earning her Life Scout Rank, she began searching for a service project. She landed on the idea of renovating Kendall’s Korner, a nature memorial located at Resurrection Catholic School in Evansville.
Kendall’s Korner is dedicated to Kendall Murphy, a first-grader at Resurrection Catholic who passed away nine years ago from a tick bite.
Steurer and Murphy were friends growing up, and after noticing the landscaping in Murphy’s memorial was becoming shabby and overgrown, she decided to make that her service project.
Along with her troop and other volunteers, they removed the dead and overgrown shrubs, planted new plants, laid down new landscape fabric and covered that with new rock.
Muphy’s mother told 14 News she can’t thank Steurer enough.
“When you lose a child, your biggest fear as a parent is that your child is going to be forgotten, and you’re going to be the only one who remembers her.” Dianne Murphy said. “It made me cry this morning, I won’t lie, because it touches my heart.”
“Me doing this makes it so much easier on them because it would’ve come out of their own pocket, and redoing it would’ve been a lot of work for just them and their family,” Steurer said. “So it was really nice and awesome that I could do this, so I could help honor Kendall in this way.”
Steurer raised about $3,000 to do the project, and Murphy’s father, who’s a landscaper, donated the rock.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.