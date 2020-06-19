Traffic Alert: Green St. in Henderson closed due to water main break

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A big traffic alert is going to affect drivers’ morning commute in Henderson.
A major water line break has shut down part of Green Street between Fifth and 12th Street.
Crews are out there this morning, working to fix that break.
Crews estimate that it should be fixed in the next two to three hours.
Officials recommend for drivers heading northbound to detour onto Eighth Street while those going southbound should take Ninth Street.
