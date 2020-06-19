Renovations complete at Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Renovations are now complete at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Daviess County.
14 News got a tour of the facility’s upgrades on Friday.
The Owensboro Sportscenter was built in 1949, and since its construction, the arena has played host to a countless number of Kentucky Wesleyan and high school basketball games, as well as concerts and plenty of other community activities.
The facility has had its fair share of upgrades over the years, and building officials unveiled the latest round of renovations Friday.
“We’re doing these small improvements to enhance the overall atmosphere of the arena,” Spectra Venue Management general manager Laura Alexander said. “It’s a very old arena, and we’re trying to keep that historical component of the Sportscenter, but also modernize it a little bit - giving them some of the amenities that people expect in a modern day arena.”
Some of the upgrades include hospitality rooms, new LED lighting, as well as additional men’s and women’s restrooms at Gate 4 of the arena.
However, the biggest difference that attendees will notice is the stage has been removed from the 71-year old structure.
“It was a very old stage and the structure was probably starting to decline a little bit,” Alexander said. “It wasn’t (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible. It only had stairs going up the side.”
Overall, the renovation project costs over $90,000, and this price doesn’t even include the parking lot, which is also getting a complete overhaul.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.