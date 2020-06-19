Owensboro Convention Center hosting 1st event since closing due to COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While the Owensboro Convention Center does not officially reopen to the public until next week, one local retail outlet is able to run its business inside the center this weekend.
The Pigtails and Cowlicks Consignment Sale is happening on Saturday and Sunday.
The event was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to COVID-19. This is the first event held inside the convention center since the facility shut down earlier in the spring.
Organizers of the consignment sale say they are operating under Kentucky’s retail guidelines this weekend. They are asking shoppers to social distance, and are placing various hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the convention center.
“Our consigners - we had 425,” Elaine Martin, owner of Pigtails and Cowlicks said. “They had their stuff ready two weeks before we had to shut everything down. So they have had piles of clothes and toys in their dining rooms, so now that they have a chance to sell their items, they are thrilled. Families are thrilled, and the shoppers are so glad to have some items and some things for their kids.”
Pigtails and Cowlicks is limiting the amount shoppers and the amount of children who can shop at the same time.
They ask any child that goes to the event to stay inside a wagon or a stroller.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.